Federal judge rejects inmate’s request for execution stay

execution, death row, prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled the execution of an Alabama inmate can proceed as scheduled later this month, rejecting the man’s request for a postponement.

Joe Nathan James Jr. is set to be given a lethal injection July 28.

He was convicted of killing his one-time girlfriend, Faith Hall, decades ago.

James is representing himself in multiple lawsuits challenging the execution plans. U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer on Thursday dismissed one of the lawsuits.

Moorer also rejected James’ arguments that his constitutional rights are being violated because Alabama is not setting execution dates for inmates who chose nitrogen hypoxia as their execution method.

7/14/2022 6:33:33 PM (GMT -5:00)