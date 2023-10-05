Federal government launches nationwide alert

The federal government set off a nationwide emergency alert test Wednesday afternoon to all cellphones, televisions and radios. Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency Director Nick Lolley said the test alone should not alarm anyone.

“The federal government is going to test their procedures of how they send out alerts. It’s going to ping every cell phone or supposed to ping every cell phone. It’s the same thing we do with everyone here when we are testing,” said Lolley.

For Tuscaloosa County residents only, a monthly siren test that happens every first Wednesday of the month at noon is to test the weather warning alert system.

Lolley said these two notifications happened on the same day but are completely different.

“That is a cellphone test. This is an outdoor warning test that we are doing. I need to make sure as a director that these things work, that you can hear them, because bad weather can happen any time,” said Lolley.

As the alerts went off many people in the area wondered exactly what the test was for.

“I cut mine off personally, because I feel like it may be an invasion of privacy,” said Tuscaloosa resident Dimitri Modley.

“I’m walking across campus, and I get another notification, like I guess it’s great that they want to look out for our safety but at the same time I’m like dude this is a lot,” said UA student Dallas Adams.

Each test is used as an emergency system, and authorities said you need to be aware if you did not hear them.

