Federal board ponders future of Gulf Coast passenger trains

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

A federal board is hearing testimony on whether to let Amtrak resume passenger train service linking New Orleans and Mobile over the objections of freight companies.

A hearing began Monday before the Surface Transportation Board. It will help determine whether the government-backed railroad can once again offer passenger transportation on a section of the northern Gulf Coast where Amtrak hasn’t operated since Hurricane Katrina caused extensive damage in 2005.

Freight haulers CSX and Norfolk Southern Railway contend that adding passenger trains would create problems.

Amtrak argues that the proposal has been studied for years and it’s time to move ahead.

4/4/2022 2:00:03 PM (GMT -5:00)