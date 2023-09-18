Fed up with the intersection of highways 82 and 43 in Northport? ALDOT wants your suggestions

The Alabama Department of Transportation has some ideas on making the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and U.S. Highway 43 in Northport less of a hassle for drivers, but it wants your thoughts, too.

That’s why it’s hosting an informal public meeting next week at the Northport Civic Center, located right next to the intersection at issue.

The meeting, from 5 to 7 p.m., will give residents a chance to check out ALDOT’s ideas and offer up their own suggestions and feedback.

ALDOT’s plan features new turn lanes at the intersection alongside an additional through lane on 43 northbound.

According to ALDOT, more than 59,000 vehicles pass through this intersection every day, and traffic flow and safety are major concerns.

Don’t expect a fix anytime soon, though, as construction is slated to begin in late 2024 and take about two years.

