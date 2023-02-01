Fed lifts rate by quarter-point but says inflation is easing
The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Federal Reserve extended its fight against high inflation by raising its key interest rate a quarter-point, its eighth hike since March.
And the Fed signaled that even though inflation is easing, it remains high enough to require further rate hikes.
At the same time, Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference that the Fed recognizes that the pace of inflation has cooled – a signal that it could be nearing the end of its rate increases.
The stock and bond markets rallied during his news conference, suggesting that they anticipate a forthcoming pause in the Fed’s credit tightening.
