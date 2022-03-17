Featured Teacher: Stephanie Egan, Vance Elementary School

Congratulations to Vance Elementary School teacher Stephane Egan, who’s WVUA 23’s latest Featured Teacher.

A student nominated Egan for the award, saying:

“’I love the genuine love that Ms. Egan has for her students. She is always texting my father to let him know about my progress. What mostly stands out about Ms. Egan is how she makes me feel loved by the way she teaches us manners, how to deal with unforeseen circumstances and how to deal with peer pressure. She loves all of her students as if we were her own children.”