Featured Teacher: Riley Balsmeyer, Brookwood High School

Congratulations to Brookwood High School teacher Riley Balsmeyer, who’s WVUA 23 News’ latest Featured Teacher.

In her nomination application, her nominator wrote:

“I love Mrs. Balsmeyer, she is the most absolute sweetest. She goes above and beyond to care for her students and ensure they’re having a great day. If they aren’t she is always the one you can go to vent or open up about something.

Mrs. Balsmeyer is also a director of our FCA and she has helped me on my journey to follow Jesus, which is just amazing, but she is also amazing at making lessons fun. How she teaches with such a positive attitude just makes everything better.”