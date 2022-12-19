Featured Teacher: Kristi Gelwix, Rock Quarry Elementary School

Congratulations to Rock Quarry Elementary’s School’s Kristi Gelwix, who’s this month’s Featured Teacher.

The person who nominated Gelwix had this to say:

“Mrs. Gelwix “makes learning fun.” My child went from dreading Sunday nights and Monday mornings to being excited about the week. He also went from dreading math to it now being his favorite subject. She doesn’t give tests, she gives Celebrations of Knowledge (COK) to take the pressure off that comes with “testing “. She allows students to work how they’re most comfortable, whether it’s seated, standing or in comfortable beanbags.

Thank you for loving each child and investing in them as if they were your own. You are amazing and a true gift to your students”.