Featured Teacher: Jessica Skelton, Walker Elementary School

Congratulations to Jessica Skelton at Walker Elementary School, who’s WVUA 23’s latest Featured Teacher.

Skelton, who teaches kindergarten, was nominated by a parent who said:

“She’s a very sweet lady and understanding teacher. She’s been working with (my granddaughter) for two years; she was a special education teacher last year and has been working really hard with (my granddaughter).”

You can nominate a teacher for Featured Teacher right here.

Featured Teacher is sponsored by Shelton State Community College, Bryant Bank and Alabama Splash Adventure.