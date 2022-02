Featured Teacher, January 2022: Michele Fuller, Northridge High School

Congratulations to Michele Fuller at Northridge High School, who’s January’s Featured Teacher award winner.

Fuller was nominated for the award by a student, who said:

“I see her working hard all the time, and she even works the football and basketball games at school. Not to mention she helped me make a resume and apply for jobs.”

You can nominate a great educator for WVUA 23’s Featured Teacher award right here.