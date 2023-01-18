Featured Teacher: Haley Sager, Westside Elementary School

Congratulations to Westside Elementary School kindergarten teacher Haley Sager, who’s this month’s WVUA 23 Featured Teacher.

Here’s what a student’s parent had to say about Sager when she was nominated:

“She stands out from other teachers by showing she cares about her little friends by keeping you informed on the progress of your child. Over the holidays, she checked in to make sure her friends were having a good holiday.”

Sager’s nominator said her child started kindergarten a bit behind, but Sager was quick to offer advice and celebrate all his learning achievements.

“Mrs. Sager, you have been such an inspiration in our lives by showing that you care for our children,” the nominator wrote.

Featured Teacher is sponsored by Shelton State Community College and Bryant Bank.