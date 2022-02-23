Featured Teacher: Carrie Hodge, Hillcrest High School

Congratulations to Hillcrest High School teacher Carrie Hodge, who’s WVUA 23’s latest Featured Teacher.

A student’s parent nominated Hodge for the award, saying:

“Ms. Hodge is a selfless person and she is filled with so much love. She goes above and beyond, for not only my child but others as well.

“What makes her stand out from all others is that she has patience beyond belief. … She is truly a god-sent angel, and she is our superwoman for sure. We love her dearly and Ms. Hodge deserves every great thing that could possibly come her way.”