Featured Teacher: Barbara Abrams, Hale County Middle School

Congratulations to Hale County Middle School teacher Barbara Abrams, who’s the latest WVUA 23 Featured Teacher.

The person who nominated Abrams said:

“The thing I love most about my teacher is that she was not limited to one role in our school. She was an educator first, but she was also a bus driver, lunch lady, counselor, librarian and janitor, just to name a few. She wears multiple hats and is not afraid to help out and no role is too big or too small.”

