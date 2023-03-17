Featured Teacher: Allie Haddock, Vance Elementary School

Congratulations to Allie Haddock at Vance Elementary School, as she’s this month’s WVUA 23 Featured Teacher.

The student’s parent who nominated Haddock had the following to say on her nomination form:

“I love that Mrs. Haddock not only teaches my son and the rest of the students, but she is involved in their lives even when there is no school. She always texts and lets parents know how our child is progressing. She always encourages our kids and overall puts the kids before herself and her personal needs. My son lost his best friend, and that has really affected him. She always alerts me or his father and always gets him to talk about it. I love the bond she not only has with my child but her entire class.”

