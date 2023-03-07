FDA: Two more eyedrop brands recalled due to risks

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. health officials are alerting consumers about two more recalls of eyedrops due to contamination risks that could lead to vision problems and serious injury.

The announcements follow a recall last month of eyedrops made in India that were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections.

There’s no indication the latest recalls are related to those products.

The Food and Drug Administration posted separate recall notices for certain eyedrops distributed by Pharmedica and Apotex after the companies announced they are voluntarily pulling several lots from the market.

3/7/2023 4:50:02 PM (GMT -6:00)