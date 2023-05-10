FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal health advisers are recommending that a decades-old birth control pill be sold without a prescription.

The unanimous vote on Wednesday by a Food and Drug Administration panel paves the way for what could be the 1st birth control pill available over the counter.

The recommendation is not binding and the FDA is expected to make its decision on the drug later this summer.

Currently all contraceptive pills in the U.S. require a prescription. Dozens of medical and advocacy groups support making the pill available without a prescription to increase birth control options for women.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/10/2023 4:10:44 PM (GMT -5:00)