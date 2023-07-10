FDA being asked to look into Youtuber’s caffeine-loaded energy drink

prime energy drink

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME. The beverage brand was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI and has become something of an obsession among the influencers’ legions of young followers.

Schumer said the drink contains nearly twice as much caffeine as Red Bull and poses a health risk to children.

Representatives for PRIME have said the drinks are clearly marked as not recommended for minors. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/10/2023 3:28:54 PM (GMT -5:00)