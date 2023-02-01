FBI searches Biden’s vacation home; no classified documents

biden

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The FBI has searched President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home as part of its investigation into potential high-level mishandling of classified records.

Biden’s attorney says that agents didn’t find any classified documents during the Wednesday search, but did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden’s time as vice president for review.

It’s the latest turn in an extraordinary series of searches of Biden’s and his predecessor’s properties.

Unlike former President Donald Trump, Biden has been voluntarily allowing the Justice Department into his residences as a separate Trump criminal investigation continues.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/1/2023 4:49:30 PM (GMT -6:00)