FBI probing ex-CIA officer’s spying for World Cup host Qatar

A former CIA officer who spied on Qatar’s rivals to help the tiny Arab country land this year’s FIFA World Cup is now under FBI scrutiny and newly obtained documents show he offered spy services that went beyond soccer to try to influence U.S. policy.

That’s according to an Associated Press investigation into the work Kevin Chalker and his company Global Risk Advisors did for Qatar.

Two people familiar with the FBI probe say it is focused on whether Chalker broke laws related to foreign lobbying, surveillance and exporting sensitive technologies.

Chalker’s lawyer says the company never engaged in any unlawful activity.

