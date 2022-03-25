FBI investigating after explosion at natural gas pipeline in Brookwood

An explosion late Wednesday at a natural gas pipeline is being investigated by the FBI and the Alabama Mining Association has put out a $25,000 reward for related information.

The explosion, which happened at the pipeline along Hannah Creek Road in eastern Tuscaloosa County, was caused by a potential explosive device, investigators said.

This comes just a week before the one-year anniversary of the beginning of a strike at Warrior Met Coal by the United Mine Workers of America. Union members have been protesting just off company grounds for better working conditions and pay.

In a statement posted to the AMA’s website, company spokesperson D’Andre Wright said:

“Warrior Met Coal and its subsidiaries have always focused on the safety of our employees and the communities in which we live and operate. We believe today’s attack on our pipeline facilities was related to the ongoing labor dispute. As a critical infrastructure industry, it is imperative we protect our assets from acts of violence and vandalism to ensure public safety. While no injuries are known to have occurred, the threat to lives and property posed by this irresponsible and illegal attack is tremendous. We are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation and expect those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

There were no reported injuries, and this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the explosion is asked to contact the FBI’s Birmingham Field Office at 205-326-6166 or the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives through its tip line at 888-283-8477.