Fayette residents left without power after Tuesday thunderstorm

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Avery Lake

Thunderstorms have not stopped this summer with the towns of Ralph and Fosters suffering significant damage earlier this summer. Tuesday night another round of thunderstorms came through and caused damage to Fayette. The storm hit at 9pm and lasted about 30 minutes, but it was enough to blow over large trees and knock down powerlines. At one point there were more than 500 people without power in Tuscaloosa alone.

Residents of Fayette said the wind was very strong winds and there was non-stop lightning as the storm went over. Kaleb Hall is the minister of Fayette Church of Christ. He is also a storm victim.

“There were trees blocking every entrance into our house,” said Hall. “Each one on each street, so there was three large trees down on the streets. There is about three different ways to get into our house and I couldn’t get there from any direction because of those trees being down and power lines that took down with them.”

Alabama Power and community volunteers have been out since the crack of dawn, helping their neighbors.

“The community has been great,” said Hall. “All ready to rally together and to start working to you know, clear trees and get things back going and so when I left home this morning there were already neighbors and volunteers out and so Fayette is a great community and a great place so I’m sure we will rally together. We’ll continue to do that until we get everybody back on their feet.”

Alabama Power said that the power should be back on by Wednesday night.

