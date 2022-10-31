Fayette plastic surgeon has license revoked over inappropriate behavior

A plastic surgeon who practiced medicine in the Fayette area had his medical license revoked after he admitted to having sex with several patients and employees.

The Medical Licensure Commission of Alabama found Robert Pearce Bolling to be “unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients.”

Bolling was also ordered to pay fines totaling $20,000.

Policy and guidelines of the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners and the Medical Licensure Commission of Alabama state, in part:

“A patient has the right to trust and believe that a physician is dedicated solely to the patient’s best interests. Introduction of sexual behavior into the professional relationship violates this trust because the physician’s own personal interests compete with the interests of the patient.”

In 2021, Bolling pleaded guilty in the District Court of Fayette County to sexually harassing an employee.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners is the state regulatory and law enforcement agency responsible for regulating the practice of medicine in Alabama. The Medical Licensure Commission adjudicates formal charges brought by the Board against physicians and determines the appropriate disciplinary resolution.