Fayette County Republican Party hosting House District 16 candidates forum

Want to know more about the Republican candidates for the Alabama House District 16 special election primary happening Sept. 26?

The Fayette County Republican Party is hosting a candidates forum 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Fayette Civic Center.

During the event, the six GOP candidates will answer questions emailed before the forum. Interested in asking a question? Send them to fayettecountyalabamagop@gmail.com.

GOP candidates confirmed for the election are: