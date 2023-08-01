Fayette County Republican Party hosting House District 16 candidates forum
Want to know more about the Republican candidates for the Alabama House District 16 special election primary happening Sept. 26?
The Fayette County Republican Party is hosting a candidates forum 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Fayette Civic Center.
During the event, the six GOP candidates will answer questions emailed before the forum. Interested in asking a question? Send them to fayettecountyalabamagop@gmail.com.
GOP candidates confirmed for the election are:
- Brian Brinyark of Tuscaloosa County
- Brad Cox of Fayette County
- Greg Fanin of Fayette County
- Greg Lowery of Fayette County
- Floyd “JR” Rodgers Jr of Fayette County
- Mike Simpson of Jefferson County
The lone Democrat in the race is John H. Underwood of Fayette County.
If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in the Sept. 26 primary election, the two candidates with the most votes will have a runoff Oct. 24. The general election is Jan. 9, 2024.
