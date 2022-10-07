Fayette County, Gordo rivalry finds familiar stakes on the line

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Christian Jones

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The Fayette County Tigers and Gordo Greenwave go into Thursday’s game atop the standings in Class 3A, Region 5 despite both schools having first year, first time head coaches on the sidelines.

Gordo head coach Gus Smith and the Greenwave enter the week 6-1 overall, and 4-0 in Region play.

The Fayette County Tigers are 6-0 overall, and 3-0 in region play under head coach Jared Porter.

Both coaches are excited to have this type of buzz going into the 76th all-time meeting between the schools on the football field.

“I keep saying this is what we work back in June for, games like this. I want them to feel that feeling,” Gordo’s Smith said. “I want them to be a little nervous, and a little anxiety about it. Because it is a big game. Big games are fun and big time players play in big time games.”

Fayette County’s Porter is taking a slightly different approach and is trying to keep his team in its routine before a game with one of its biggest rivals.

“We’re just preparing like we would any other week,” Porter said. “We have a 1-0 mentality and Gordo’s a great team. We’ve watched film on them. They’re very talented and they’ve got great playmakers, very well coached.”

Gordo has won four straight in the series and will look to match its longest winning streak in this rivalry series. The Greenwave won five in a row against Fayette County between 1979 and 1984.