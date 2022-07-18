Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden’s current term

WASHINGTON (AP) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January 2025.

Fauci, 81, became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and has advised seven presidents.

Fauci said on CNN Monday that he doesn’t have a specific retirement date in mind and hasn’t started the process.

Fauci was thrust into the national spotlight at the height of the coronavirus pandemic under then-President Donald Trump, who suggested the pandemic would “fade away,” promoted unproven treatment methods and vilified scientists who countered him.

