Fathers in the Park event happening this weekend

Tuscaloosa’s One Place is celebrating local families this weekend with its Fathers in the Park event, back after a three-year hiatus.

The event, happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Annette Shelby Park on 15th Street, features bounce houses, games, face painting, food and more.

“We hope to bring awareness to parents’ engagement with their children,” said CHAMPS and Youth Services Director Roosevelt Jackson. “Spending quality time with your child is the greatest gift you can give them. Through events like Fathers in the Park, we are changing the future one parent at a time.”

Fathers in the Park is coordinated through TOP’s Changing Habits and Making Parents Stronger program, which helps non-custodial parents establish and strengthen positive parental interaction. The program also provides workforce development and other employment services to link parents to jobs.

“We know that strong families build strong communities, and as such, we are proud to offer free community events that are fun, engaging, and informative to help support local families,” said TOP Director of Communications Ashley Cornelius-Hester.