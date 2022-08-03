Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5

florida crime

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Police have identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home.

An Orlando Police Department statement issued Wednesday identified the family’s 45-year-old father as the suspect.

The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7.

A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death.

The news release said it appeared to be the result of domestic violence.

Officers were called to the home in an affluent neighborhood of Orlando on Tuesday to conduct a well-being check.

8/3/2022 11:48:19 AM (GMT -5:00)