Father facing child abuse charges after infant son seriously injured

A Tuscaloosa man is facing aggravated child abuse charges after his son was airlifted to UAB Hospital after suffering severe head trauma.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Jadarius Daquin Driver told police his infant son fell off a bed. Doctors told investigators the child’s injuries were not consistent with Driver’s statement. Eventually, Driver admitted to throwing the child by the arm and shaking him to get him to stop crying.

Doctors at DCH Regional Medical Center and Children’s of Alabama confirmed the baby had bleeding in his brain, along with evidence of a previous similar incident. He also had a large, fresh bruise on his face.