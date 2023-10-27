Fatal wreck kills 2 in Greene County Thursday morning

A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Greene County killed two people, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said today.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 43 near the 142-mile marker, about 4 miles south of Forkland.

Dana P. Freeman, 55, of Demopolis was fatally injured when the SUV she was driving collided head-on with a van driven by Joseph D. Lunceford, 44, of Northport. Freeman and Lunceford were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.