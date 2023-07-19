Fatal crash Monday kills 22-year-old Selma man
A 22-year-old Selma man was killed Monday evening in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas County.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Alabama Route 22 near the 13-mile marker, about 10 miles west of Selma.
Robert E. Thompson, 22, was killed after the small car he was driving crashed into the rear of a tractor being towed by a pickup truck driven by a 69-year-old man. After the initial collision, Thompson’s vehicle collided head-on with a separate pickup driven by a 58-year-old man.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.