Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid

corvette

The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it’s not powered soley by a howling V8.

The E-Ray is a gas-electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of the storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back.

Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E-Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

General Motors says it can cover a quarter mile in 10.5 seconds. Yet engineers say the 655-horsepower system is civil enough for the daily commute.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/17/2023 1:30:45 PM (GMT -6:00)