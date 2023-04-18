Fast start helps Stillman beat Tougaloo

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Jason Williams

The Stillman Tigers’ baseball team defeated the Tougaloo Bulldogs 10-6 in game one of a doubleheader.

The fireworks started early for the Tigers as they scored seven runs in the first inning. They followed up with two runs in the third inning from wild pitches at the plate.

The Bulldogs were down by nine, but in the top of the forth, Tougaloo’s runners scored on two pass balls followed up by an RBI single from Crishton Chapman.

Tougaloo’s Orlando Truss hit a two-run homerun to cut Stillman’s lead to four.

Stillman put up one more run in the bottom of the fourth as Samuel Fleming jogged home on a wild pitch.

The Tigers brought in pitcher Kobe Lewis to make his first appearance of his career in the top of the fifth. Lewis normally plays shortstop for the Tigers, but he posted four strikeouts and did not give up a run.

This marks Stillman’s 13th win of the season which ties its highest amount of wins in a season since 2019.