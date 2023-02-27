Fashion show celebrates Black history

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Rachel Nadeau

The University of Alabama Black Student Union members gathered together to celebrate Black history and unity with a fashion show.

Students walked the runway in fashions made by Black clothing designers. The show was just one of many activities to celebrate Black Student Week on the University of Alabama.

BSU week is celebrated each year during Black History Month. Wednesday’s fashion show marked the groups 55th commemoration.

“You know it’s midterms and finals coming up, especially towards the end of the semester it gets really stressful. This is just a way for us to connect with Black people on campus and give them a safe space and a little bit of a break,” said Cyndei York, BSU’s social media chair.

BSU strives to establish relationships and opportunities for the Black students of UA.