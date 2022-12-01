Fans say Auburn’s new hire will be a boon for rivalry

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Gracie Fusco

Anytime Alabama or Auburn hires a new football coach, it’s big news in the state.

All morning, phones were ringing off the hook during the Gary Harris Show, with callers just wanting to talk about the big news that came out just a few hours before.

Both Auburn and Alabama fans wanted to discuss and share their thoughts on the Hugh Freeze hiring announcement.

The rivalry between the two universities is strong. And with the Tide’s win at the Iron Bowl this past weekend, everyone is wondering what’s in store for the Auburn Tigers next season.

“You know Alabama fans, obviously this is a rivalry right?” said Harris. “They were trying to find the flaws, they were trying to find the reasons that they don’t think Freeze will be successful. And the couple of Auburn fans that called in were excited. I mean, and they should be. I think for Auburn from a football standpoint, they got better today with Hugh Freeze.”