Fans react to the death of Tina Turner

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Ariyanna Harris

Fans are mourning the death of music icon Tina Turner and sharing their condolences.

Tuscaloosa rock ‘n roll radio station WJRD has been paying tribute to her legacy.

“She was truly an icon of not only the music but entertainment world, which makes her one of the best artists of all time,” said WJRD Operations Manager PJ English.

Tina Turner’s last visit to Alabama was in 2000 when she performed in Birmingham.

