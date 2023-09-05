Fans gear up for Alabama football season opener

The Alabama football team runs drills during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Aug 3, 2023.

As the UA football season starts to kick off fans are already in town and lined up for the fun. Saturday night The Tide takes the field against Middle Tennessee and several RV lots around Tuscaloosa were filled up by Friday evening prior to the game.

“We are from Blue Ridge, Georgia and our daughter went to school here several years ago, all of my money went to fund Saban’s salary. We became Bama fans and converted over from Georgia actually, so Roll Tide,” said Alabama fan Mark Parris.

Many fans said this is their first season camping out in RV’s for the games, but others are veterans at the sport and look forward to this time of the year.

“Just the comradery and just the fun atmosphere and being able to have something to do and just enjoying some time celebrating football,” said Ashley Mcadory.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.