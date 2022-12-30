Fans find New Orleans’ Cafe Du Monde worth the wait

For fans visiting New Orleans, the wait for Cafe Du Monde is well worth it.

“World famous Cafe Du Monde? Yeah it’s worth it,” said Jim Williams, a Huntsville native and Alabama fan that traveled to New Orleans to attend Saturday’s Sugar Bowl for Alabama’s game against Kansas State.

On Thursday morning, the expected wait time for those looking for Cafe Du Monde’s signature beignet biscuit was 90 minutes. The long line down the sidewalk outside of New Orleans classic coffee house has become almost as legendary as the food that is served in the restaurant.

“My husband looked at the line and didn’t want to stand in line and I said – what else do we have to do,” said Jessica Jones, a tourist visiting from Oklahoma City.

“My wife (and I) came here three years ago and we went to Cafe Du Monde,” Williams said. “Ever since then we wanted to go back. So here we are.”

It is estimated that the kitchen at Cafe Du Monde serves 30-thousand beignets a day.