Fan Day returns at Bryant-Denny Aug. 5

Cheerleaders in action against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.

Crimson Tide fans rejoice: Fan Day is nearly here, offering the Alabama faithful a peek at football practice in Bryant-Denny Stadium alongside extra perks for members of the Yea Alabama program.

Anyone can come and watch the open practice Saturday, Aug. 5, in Bryant-Denny Stadium from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., but team autograph sessions after practice are open only to Yea Alabama members.

The program is the University of Alabama’s official student-athlete Name Image and Likeness entity, meaning your membership supports Crimson Tide athletes.

If you’re not already a member, you can learn more or join right here; memberships begin at $18 a month and offer perks including exclusive fan experiences, content, merchandise and more.