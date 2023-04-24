Famous Twitter users disavow Musk over verification return

A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Celebrities, professional athletes and other high-profile Twitter users are once again being verified by the social media platform and they don’t know why the blue check marks reappeared – nor do they seem too happy about it.

Twitter removed the blue check icons last week from accounts that don’t pay the new $8 monthly fee, but the marks mysteriously returned over the weekend for many highly followed accounts.

Some users, including rapper Lil Nas X, are disavowing what’s become a divisive symbol of Twitter owner Elon Musk’s erratic changes to the platform, posting that they didn’t pay to get their blue check back.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/24/2023 4:10:27 PM (GMT -5:00)