Family speaks after Wednesday night stabbing incident

The family involved in a Wednesday evening incident that resulted in an infant’s injury and a man being stabbed spoke with WVUA 23 today, saying what happened was the result of a dispute.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the stabbing, which happened at Hay Court apartments in Tuscaloosa. Family of the infant and adult victim said the child was not struck on purpose and their injuries are minor.

Regina Price, who’s the sister of the adult victim, said it’s a complicated situation.

“I know it just kicked off at the spur of the moment,” Price said. “I’m lost.”

Regina Price said there were few words exchanged between her brother, Tony Price, and the assailant, who is also a family member.

The victim, Tony Price, who was holding the infant at the time, said he was talking to the assailant when he was struck.

“I put (my hands) like that just for protection and when he swung,” Tony Price said. “I didn’t even know I got hit (until) the blood started running all the way down my pants and shoes.”

The infant was grazed in the head by the knife, and Tony Price was struck in the chest. He’s still in shock about what happened, he said.

Regina Price said it’s been tough worrying over what could have been.

“Who wants that to happen between family members?” Price said. “He could have killed him, they could have killed each other, but thank God that didn’t happen.”

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said no charges have been filed at this time.