Family of man killed at railroad crossing petitioning for better safety measures

Just over a year after tragedy, the family of a man killed at a train crossing in Tuscaloosa is working toward ensuring no one else suffers the same fate in that spot.

Scott Harless, 37, was killed just after midnight July 13, 2022, when a train crashed into his vehicle at the railroad crossing at Queen City Avenue and 16th Street, a few blocks away from the intersection of 15th Street and Queen City Avenue.

There are no rail crossing guards or warning lights at that train crossing.

Harless’ sister, Kristina Weeks, said he touched the lives of so many people as a friend as well as an owner of Nocturnal Tavern and co-owner of Central Mesa.

“He had a big heart, a huge heart,” Weeks said. “He was a big part of the community here, the restaurant and bar community in Tuscaloosa.”

Since his death, Harless’ family has been requesting Tuscaloosa leaders take action by installing crossing guards or warning lights at that intersection.

“The loss of Scott was so tragic and devastating to us,” Weeks said. “I feel like if we have the proper safety measures in place, we could prevent this from happening to anyone else. That’s what’s important to me.”

As of Thursday evening, the petition had more than 1,400 signatures. Weeks said they hope to reach more than 1,500.

Anyone who would like to sign the petition can do so right here.

