Family left paralyzed from car crash will get a new home

We have a happy update on a family we have been following since this summer. A representative for the Martin family tells us the mother Kara and her four children have been approved for a Habitat for Humanity home.

You may remember the Martin family was injured on July 13, 2022 when the family’s minivan was exiting interstate 20/59 at Skyland Blvd and was involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler. Martin’s twins Malcolm and Miracle were paralyzed as a result of the crash.

Both children were recently released from the hospital and are in wheelchairs. The new home will make it easier for the family to get around. There is no word yet on when the home will be built.

-kn