Family focused on recovery in wake of devastating crash

Life looks a whole lot different for the Martin family a month after a devastating crash on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

Kara Martin shattered her foot in the incident and two of her children are recovering from their injuries at home. Her 7-year-old twins Malcolm and Miracle, however, remain hospitalized in Birmingham.

Malcolm is paralyzed from the waist down but has been thriving in physical therapy, Martin said, and Miracle is paralyzed from the neck down but making a lot of improvements.

Before the crash, Martin said the family led a busy life. Kara Marin had a cleaning business, her boys were active in football and played the drums while Miracle was learning cheerleading and dance.

But all that changed in an instant, she said.

“We were coming down the Cottondale exit (from Interstate 20/59),” Martin said. “Everything was going well but when we got to the exit my brakes went out coming down the hill. We started speeding and hit the back of the transfer truck. That is about all I remember.”

Since school’s back in session, the twins will be attending the Junior League of Birmingham Sunshine School, Martin said. The school ensures children who are hospitalized at Children’s Hospital continue learning.

The family visits as much as they can, she said, and they’re thankful for the outpouring of love and support they’ve gotten.

“I want to thank everybody for the prayers, gifts, concerns,” Martin said. “I want to thank my church family. My mom has been there since Day 1. My sister, my ex-husband’s family, my cousin. I am living with her right now and I want to thank her for giving us her home. I just want to thank everybody.”

If you’d like to help the family, a GoFundMe is set up right here.

READ MORE: