Families unleash grief, anger on Parkland school shooter

nikolas cruz

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered have concluded their first day of confronting him in court.

They variously wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their chance to address him directly before he is formally sentenced to life in prison.

Some of the families and 17 also wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 decried that the jury did not sentence Cruz to death.

The 24-year-old Cruz stared back at them from behind a COVID-19 face mask and showed no emotion.

11/1/2022 2:54:01 PM (GMT -5:00)