Falsehoods, harassment stress local election offices in US

CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) – Local election offices across the U.S. have seen the movement spawned by former President Donald Trump that spreads false election narratives arrive on their doorsteps.

They have been targeted by threatening emails, stressed by rising workloads and stretched budgets, and left to cope with misinformation and shortages of staff and poll workers.

Even a small, heavily Republican area such as Carroll County, Ohio, is not immune.

The county’s election director, Nicole Mickley, said she has found that election workers across the U.S. are just as honest, hard-working and passionate as her staff is: “I’m starting to get defensive and angry for them, too.”

10/6/2022 8:26:57 AM (GMT -5:00)