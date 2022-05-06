Fallen officers honored at Thursday ceremony

The Fraternal Order of Police King-Hubbard Lodge No. 10 in Tuscaloosa held its annual ceremony honoring fallen officers Thursday.

This is the first ceremony since the pandemic.

Many officers and families gathered at the Tuscaloosa County Court House.

Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said a lot of time and effort went into planning and preparing this event.

“The police department, the sheriff’s department as well as Northport and the family of those officers who have fallen to recognize these officers who put their lives on the line every day, going out serve and protect,” Sanders said. “We want the families to know we haven’t forgotten about them, and they are still our family members.”

Probate Judge Rob Robertson gave a speech and said this is a day of remembrance where they recognize and appreciate those that have fallen.

“It’s a somber day but it’s very fitting to continue to remember their ultimate sacrifice that they have given to this community, it’s also very fitting that it be on the national day of prayer,” Robertson said. “I’m honored to be here and I’m very thankful that these officers are out here to remember those that gave their lives.”

During the ceremony, they also honored fallen officer Dornell Cousette who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.