Fallen deputy’s K9 partner retires

It’s been almost three months since Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brad Johnson was killed in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, his fiancee, Angie Prince, sat down with WVUA 23 ‘s Chelsea Barton to talk about life since his death.

Over the last three months we’ve learned just how loved Johnson was by his community.

He was a father, fiance, friend and partner.

Prince and Johnson were engaged to be married. In fact, if he were still here today, they’d be husband and wife.

“He was my best friend at the end of the day,” Prince said. “He was my happy ending. Our relationship was like something you’d see on TV rather than in reality.”

Earlier this week, Johnson’s K9 Deputy Bodie officially retired from the force.

In a ceremony at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the department signed Deputy Bodie over to Angie.

Prince said having Bodie by her side for the rest of his days brings her some peace.

“It’s unexplainable comfort,” Prince said. “I have a piece of my best friend I’ve lost. On my bad days, we both have bad days but on my bad days, he is my happy. And on his bad days, I attempt to be his happy because when him and Brad moved in with us, he became a huge part of our family just like Brad and his girls did.”

Brad and Bodie did everything together, and now it’s Bodie and Angie.

“We mourn together,” Prince said. “He lays on Brad’s side and the bed and takes deep breaths into his pillows. I do believe that dogs mourn.”

The sun has come up 82 times since Johnson’s death. And while life will never be the same, Prince said she’s moving forward because that’s what her hero would want.

“We are doing better,” Johnson said. “Every day is a struggle, but we get through it together. I know for a fact that Brad would be so proud of how strong we are being.”

Bodie is 7, which we’re told is a normal retirement age for a working dog.