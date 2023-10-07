Fall Weather Continues… Rain Possible Mid-Late Week… Saturday PM Forecast Update

Happy Saturday, everyone! I hope you are getting the chance to go outdoors and enjoy this absolutely gorgeous Fall weather! Blue-bird skies, very low humidity, and a northerly breeze is about as good as it gets for Central Alabama in early October. Temperatures will fall quickly this evening so bring a light jacket or sweatshirt if you have plans to be out. The coldest night so far this Fall arrives tonight. As you wake up on Sunday morning, temperatures will be nearly 15° below average as many of us drop into the low/mid 40s. A few of you in the Cullman/Gadsden areas could even see upper 30s, especially in those low-lying naturally cooler spots. Temperatures will quickly rebound Sunday afternoon into the low/mid 70s with lots of sunshine, but not as breezy as today is. Another fantastic day to go for a hike, walk the dog, or have dinner on the back-patio!

Moving into mid-week, I am confident a warming trend takes place starting Monday with another cool start to our day in the mid 40s but temperatures will be approaching 80° come Monday afternoon. This is thanks to winds turning from the north back to the southwest, helping to move warmer/more moist air into Central Alabama. You’ll notice the humidity remain quite low through Tuesday, then becoming more muggy going into Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia, which is currently in the Eastern Pacific, moves along the Gulf Coast. This will be a vacation damper for those of you at the beach Wednesday/Thursday. Here at home, it becomes a tricky forecast. Model guidance is fairly consistent on painting a widespread 2-4″ soaking rain along and just north of the Gulf Coast. With ongoing severe drought conditions across the Deep South and a moderate drought in our local area, many folks could desperately use the rain. For now, I have kept the rain chances low as we will monitor trends moving forward and hopefully have a better handle on the axis of heaviest rainfall by tomorrow. If it trends north, then rain chances will increase. Regardless, this system will throw thick clouds our way so expect a pretty cloudy second half of the week.

The upcoming weekend forecast is a bit tricky also as a cold front nears the region. The exact timing of this front is still in question, but it appears anytime Friday evening through Saturday evening is fair game for the frontal passage. This front could spark a few showers across the area, so I’ve kept rain chances minimal for now but this could increase if dynamics appears to be shaping up for a more widespread rain. Long-range guidance continues to support another push of cooler air into Central Alabama by the beginning of next week, likely dropping overnight temperatures back to the 40s and daytime highs in the 60s/70s. Have a great rest of your weekend!

Weekend Forecaster Jacob Woods

