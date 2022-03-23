Falcons could have Heisman winner as future quarterback

By WVUA 23 Digital Writer Drew Pavan.

The Atlanta Falcons are going in a different direction with their quarterback, sending off long-time franchise player Matt Ryan.

With Atlanta trading the veteran quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts, the Falcons have found a temporary solution in Marcus Mariota, who signed on in a two-year deal.

Mariota is not expected to take the Falcons on a Super Bowl run next season, but he may be the gap player to a quarterback many Alabama fans would like to see just down the road in Atlanta.

Bryce Young, Alabama’s leading man for next season, has a year remaining before he can enter the NFL draft, but Young is already widely considered the future first overall pick in 2023.

While you might start to see the Tank for Bryce trend around NFL teams during the upcoming NFL season, the Falcons will, sure enough, be in the running for the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

Young led the Crimson Tide to the 2021 National Championship game, racking up numerous accolades in the Maxwell, O’Brien, and Manning awards to go along with his Heisman Trophy.

While Atlanta probably won’t be in contention for the Super Bowl next season, they’ll surely be in the Bryce Bowl, looking to land their next great quarterback.