Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.

The Associated Press

Facebook says it is not dead. It’s not even just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years.

The social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence.

But even with nearly 3 billion monthly users, for years it has struggled to stay relevant as newer, younger, more addictive rivals – at the moment, TikTok – emerge.

And the portion of people under 30 who use it is declining. Without this trend-setting demographic, Facebook, still the main source of revenue for parent company Meta, risks fading into the background – like email.

5/8/2023 10:52:20 AM (GMT -5:00)